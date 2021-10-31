Gregory Dyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Dyer, PA-C
Overview
Gregory Dyer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Gregory Dyer works at
Locations
-
1
Osteopathic Medical Associates5410 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 362-2500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Dyer?
Greg is wonderful very thoughtful. Finally found someone to prescribe the correct medication. He is now at Forte Family Practice on West Cheyenne
About Gregory Dyer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134204746
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Dyer accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Dyer works at
19 patients have reviewed Gregory Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.