Gregory Dunkelberger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Dunkelberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gregory Dunkelberger, PA-C
Overview
Gregory Dunkelberger, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC.
Gregory Dunkelberger works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mountainview Medical216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 571-7380
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Dunkelberger?
About Gregory Dunkelberger, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1790859551
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Dunkelberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Dunkelberger accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Dunkelberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Dunkelberger works at
Gregory Dunkelberger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Dunkelberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Dunkelberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Dunkelberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.