Dr. Gregory Dickson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Dickson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Locations
Sean Ryan M.d. A Professional Corporation9404 Genesee Ave Ste 335, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 350-7637
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickson has treated my son for a year now, and I could not be more pleased with the results. He has an innate ability, as well as incredible education and credentials, to help those he works with. I feel extremely blessed o have found him in our first attempt.
About Dr. Gregory Dickson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1225361603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
