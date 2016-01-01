See All Neurosurgeons in Windsor, CT
Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C

Neurosurgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Windsor, CT. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Hartford Hospital.

Gregory Criscuolo Jr works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Neurosurgery & Spine
    360 Bloomfield Ave Ste 209, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 688-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gregory Criscuolo Jr?

    Photo: Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gregory Criscuolo Jr to family and friends

    Gregory Criscuolo Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gregory Criscuolo Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C.

    About Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962829101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lincoln Memorial University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Criscuolo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gregory Criscuolo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Criscuolo Jr works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Windsor, CT. View the full address on Gregory Criscuolo Jr’s profile.

    Gregory Criscuolo Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Criscuolo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Criscuolo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Criscuolo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gregory Criscuolo Jr, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.