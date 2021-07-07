Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD
Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD is an Optometrist in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Clardy works at
In Focus Inc.6125 University Dr NW Ste D10, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 922-1633
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Clardy is personable and excels in his profession. It had been nearly 10 yrs since I saw Dr. Clardy, yet he remembered my complex eye injury and instantly knew how to adjust my vision to its progression. Within a couple hours, my new vision prescription was applied to my glasses and I was on my way home, marveling at my restored clarity of vision, the beauty of nature I had been missing, and how precisely my complex issue was corrected. Thank you Dr. Clardy! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1306042346
Dr. Clardy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clardy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clardy works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clardy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clardy.
