Dr. Callis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Callis, DC
Overview
Dr. Gregory Callis, DC is a Chiropractor in Meridian, ID.
Dr. Callis works at
Locations
Callis Chiropractics2053 E Fairview Ave Ste 107, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 895-0977
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I spent a lot of time doing NAET with Dr. Greg Callis in the late 90's and early 2000's for allergy treatment. The results far exceeded what I had obtained through traditional allergy treatments. My health was greatly improved! The office was efficient, easy to work with. Between myself and my children we were if the office many times. It was fun to compare my traditional scratch testing before and after with a traditional allergist and see the improvements.
About Dr. Gregory Callis, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Callis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callis.
