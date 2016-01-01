Gregory Bernardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Bernardo, PA
Overview
Gregory Bernardo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI.
Gregory Bernardo works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-4866
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Bernardo?
About Gregory Bernardo, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508942640
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Bernardo works at
Gregory Bernardo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Bernardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Bernardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Bernardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.