Gregory Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Baker, PA-C
Overview
Gregory Baker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Gregory Baker works at
Locations
Central Valley Medical Group1925 17th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-2295
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Hes been my doctor since I was an infant. Hes friendly, caring, knows his stuff, and is quick to reach a diagnosis. He helped me with my back tumor.
About Gregory Baker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205924222
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Baker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
