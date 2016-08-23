Dr. Pina III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregorio Pina III, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gregorio Pina III, PHD is a Psychologist in Mcallen, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1200 S Col Rowe Blvd Ste B9, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 687-7004
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pina III?
Dr. Pina is a long-term colleague with whom I have scheduled many referrals over the years. The evidence is in the aftercare periods where patients, who maintained a treatment plan and implemented core recommendations for aftercare, benefited greatly from having gone to him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gregorio Pina III, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1376665760
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pina III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pina III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pina III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pina III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pina III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.