Gregorio Jimenez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregorio Jimenez Jr
Overview
Gregorio Jimenez Jr is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Gregorio Jimenez Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Office98 Briggs St Ste 800, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 614-4882
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregorio Jimenez Jr?
About Gregorio Jimenez Jr
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447734629
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregorio Jimenez Jr works at
Gregorio Jimenez Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregorio Jimenez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregorio Jimenez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregorio Jimenez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.