Gregg Taylor III, LMHC
Gregg Taylor III, LMHC is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL.
Gregg Taylor III works at
Counseling Resource Center of Tampa Bay Inc.7208 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 432-0748
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mr. Taylor continues to help me through the most difficult emotional challenges of life. His gentle, no nonsense approach, enables me to view and deal with life’s difficulties from a logical perspective. Even when life’s adversities and/or pain are inevitable, he gives me the tools to accept them, deal with them and move forward. Mr. Taylor literally, continues to help me be an emotionally stronger human being and, at the same time, find the peace in my heart we all long for. I can never thank him enough! His Assistant, Jenn, is a sweetheart, too
- Counseling
- English
- 1003918772
Gregg Taylor III accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregg Taylor III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Gregg Taylor III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregg Taylor III.
