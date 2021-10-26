Dr. Baringoldz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg Baringoldz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Baringoldz, PHD is a Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Baringoldz works at
Locations
Reed Behavioral Solutions3605 Long Beach Blvd Ste 329, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (888) 486-2148
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw this provider in the past and he was always there for me and was supportive while I was seeing him. He's considerate and kind. Would recommend him!
About Dr. Gregg Baringoldz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1346220589
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baringoldz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baringoldz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baringoldz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baringoldz.
