Dr. Greg Pientka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pientka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Pientka, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Pientka, OD is an Optometrist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Pientka works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Eyes640 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 732-8088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pientka?
Excellent Doctor and great office staff. Unfortunately they do not take my new insurance and no one will add my insurance. Extremely bummed/
About Dr. Greg Pientka, OD
- Optometry
- 28 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1699723452
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pientka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pientka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pientka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pientka works at
Dr. Pientka speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
1055 patients have reviewed Dr. Pientka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pientka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pientka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pientka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.