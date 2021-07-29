Overview

Dr. Greg Pientka, OD is an Optometrist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.



Dr. Pientka works at Palm Beach Eyes of Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.