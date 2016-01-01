See All Audiology Technology in Sun City, AZ
Greg Moore, AUD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Greg Moore, AUD

Audiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Greg Moore, AUD is an Audiology in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Audiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from At Still School Of Health Sciences|At Still School Of Health Sciences|Colorado State Unversity. M.S.|Colorado State Unversity. M.S..

Greg Moore works at Moore Hearing Centers in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Moore Hearing Centers
    14633 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 250-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Balance Disorders
Diagnostic Evaluation
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Balance Disorders
Diagnostic Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Adjustment Chevron Icon
Hearing Conservation Program Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hereditary Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Implantable Hearing Device Chevron Icon
Presbycusis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Greg Moore?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Greg Moore, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Greg Moore, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Greg Moore to family and friends

    Greg Moore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Greg Moore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Greg Moore, AUD.

    About Greg Moore, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699725937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still School Of Health Sciences|At Still School Of Health Sciences|Colorado State Unversity. M.S.|Colorado State Unversity. M.S.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Greg Moore, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Greg Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Greg Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Greg Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Greg Moore works at Moore Hearing Centers in Sun City, AZ. View the full address on Greg Moore’s profile.

    Greg Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Greg Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Greg Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Greg Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Greg Moore, AUD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.