Dr. Greg Hixon, DC
Overview
Dr. Greg Hixon, DC is a Chiropractor in Springfield, OH.
Dr. Hixon works at
Locations
Greg A.hixon D.c. Inc.1108 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 328-3220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Greg Hixon, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hixon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hixon.
