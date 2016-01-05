Greg Barry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Greg Barry, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Greg Barry, PSY is a Psychologist in Corona, CA.
Greg Barry works at
Locations
1
Orange Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.770 Magnolia Ave Ste 1F, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 737-1917
2
Orange Psychiatric Medical Group Inc41670 Ivy St Ste C, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 696-5220
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My son was very nervous and scared to see a counselor for the first time but Dr. Barry was amazing and made my son feel safe and comfortable. My son now looks forward to his appointments with Dr. Barry.
About Greg Barry, PSY
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Greg Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Greg Barry.
