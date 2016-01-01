See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Grecia Garcia, LPC

Counseling
2.5 (3)
Overview

Grecia Garcia, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. 

Grecia Garcia works at Grandview Hospice Inc in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grandview Hospice Inc
    4141 Pinnacle St Ste 209, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 491-3204
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Grecia Garcia, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881864205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Grecia Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Grecia Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Grecia Garcia works at Grandview Hospice Inc in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Grecia Garcia’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Grecia Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Grecia Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grecia Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grecia Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

