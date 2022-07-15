Dr. Stowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant Stowell, DC
Overview
Dr. Grant Stowell, DC is a Chiropractor in Frisco, TX.
Dr. Stowell works at
Locations
-
1
Wellness Care Chiropractic9555 Lebanon Rd Ste 801, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stowell?
As a clinical nurse I found Dr Stowell to be well educated and very capable of fixing my musculoskeletal issues. He explained what I needed to know about my condition in very concise terms. Although it has been 6 years since I lived in Texas, I still recognize his excellence and wanted to include my review.
About Dr. Grant Stowell, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841385606
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stowell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stowell works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.