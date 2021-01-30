Dr. Grant Killian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Killian, PHD is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Grant A Killian, Ph.D., PA7700 Congress Ave Ste 2110, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (954) 786-9000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Killian is not only a credentialed PhD, he lives in the real world and provides real treatment. I’ve been seeing him for years and have been so grateful to have him through some extremely difficult life events. Through it all I have improved significantly and would recommend Dr Killian to anyone serious about doing the work and the time needed to make lasting change.
- Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154443380
- Illinois State Psych Inst
- St Elizabeths Hosp
- University of Chicago
- New College
