See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Duluth, MN
Grant Bailey, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Grant Bailey, APRN

Occupational Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Grant Bailey, APRN is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Grant Bailey works at Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth)
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Grant Bailey?

    Sep 27, 2018
    he was the best easy to talk to was sad when he left haven't found another doctor like him very caring and listen to all my concerns
    Vivian in Fresno — Sep 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Grant Bailey, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Grant Bailey, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Grant Bailey to family and friends

    Grant Bailey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Grant Bailey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Grant Bailey, APRN.

    About Grant Bailey, APRN

    Specialties
    • Occupational Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366824542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Duluth

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Grant Bailey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Grant Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Grant Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Grant Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Grant Bailey works at Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Grant Bailey’s profile.

    Grant Bailey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Grant Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grant Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grant Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.