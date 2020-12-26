Dr. Graham Kavanagh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavanagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graham Kavanagh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Graham Kavanagh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kavanagh works at
Locations
-
1
Graham Kavanagh, Ph.D., Psychologist, PLLC211 W 56th St Apt 14, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 247-1831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kavanagh?
Outstanding therapist who has helped me when I was going through rough time in my earlier years of marriage. I am still married now and have several children. I am very thankful to him.
About Dr. Graham Kavanagh, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Mandarin
- 1194772434
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Oxford U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavanagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavanagh accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavanagh works at
Dr. Kavanagh speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavanagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.