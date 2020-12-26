See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Clinical Psychology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Graham Kavanagh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kavanagh works at Graham Kavanagh, Ph.D., Psychologist, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Graham Kavanagh, Ph.D., Psychologist, PLLC
    211 W 56th St Apt 14, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 247-1831

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Graham Kavanagh, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194772434
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Oxford U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graham Kavanagh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavanagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavanagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavanagh works at Graham Kavanagh, Ph.D., Psychologist, PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kavanagh’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavanagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

