Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN. 

Graciela Jimenez-Martinez works at Indiana Health Center in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Health Center Lab
    1901 W Western Ave Ste B, South Bend, IN 46619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 234-9033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Diabetes Type 2
Hyperlipidemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447737002
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Graciela Jimenez-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Graciela Jimenez-Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Graciela Jimenez-Martinez works at Indiana Health Center in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Graciela Jimenez-Martinez’s profile.

    Graciela Jimenez-Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Graciela Jimenez-Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Graciela Jimenez-Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

