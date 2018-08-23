Graciela Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Graciela Hernandez, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Graciela Hernandez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA.
Graciela Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Community Memorial Hospital Center for3641 W 5th St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 985-5505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Graciela Hernandez?
VERY NICE THAT BEST IN OXNARD NP!!!!
About Graciela Hernandez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952547564
Frequently Asked Questions
Graciela Hernandez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Graciela Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Graciela Hernandez works at
Graciela Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Graciela Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Graciela Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Graciela Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.