Graciela Hernandez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Graciela Hernandez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA. 

Graciela Hernandez works at Centers For Family Health in Oxnard, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Memorial Hospital Center for
    3641 W 5th St, Oxnard, CA 93030
    Aug 23, 2018
    VERY NICE THAT BEST IN OXNARD NP!!!!
    IRMA in OXNARD — Aug 23, 2018
    About Graciela Hernandez, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952547564
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

