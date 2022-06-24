Graciela Chong, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Graciela Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Graciela Chong, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Graciela Chong, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Brownsville, TX.
Graciela Chong works at
Locations
Francis Gumbel MD26 S Coria St Ste B, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 546-4234
Sunrise Clinic315 Jose Marti Blvd Ste A, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 621-0445Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gracie Chong is always professional and compassionate. She relates well to her patients, takes time to listen and strives to be a partner in your healthcare. Her staff is always so friendly and will always greet you with a smile. I will always recommend Gracie to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate and brilliant healthcare provider!
About Graciela Chong, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1093119711
Frequently Asked Questions
Graciela Chong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Graciela Chong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Graciela Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Graciela Chong speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Graciela Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Graciela Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Graciela Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Graciela Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.