Graciela Chong, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Graciela Chong, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Brownsville, TX. 

Graciela Chong works at Francis Gumbel MD in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Francis Gumbel MD
    26 S Coria St Ste B, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 546-4234
    Sunrise Clinic
    315 Jose Marti Blvd Ste A, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 621-0445
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
  • Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Gracie Chong is always professional and compassionate. She relates well to her patients, takes time to listen and strives to be a partner in your healthcare. Her staff is always so friendly and will always greet you with a smile. I will always recommend Gracie to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate and brilliant healthcare provider!
    Liz Hernandez — Jun 24, 2022
    About Graciela Chong, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093119711
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Graciela Chong, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Graciela Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Graciela Chong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Graciela Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Graciela Chong works at Francis Gumbel MD in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Graciela Chong’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Graciela Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Graciela Chong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Graciela Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Graciela Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

