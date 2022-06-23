Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gracemarie Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C
Overview
Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Gracemarie Rosario works at
Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (866) 930-8515
Ratings & Reviews
Grace Marie does a complete and thorough evaluation. Asks pertinent questions and takes the time to listen and further discuss your health needs. Promotes a wellness approach to care. Plans ahead with future needs of tests & medications Never appears to rush through delivery of care Ben though there are next patients yet to come.
About Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1356766620
Gracemarie Rosario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gracemarie Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gracemarie Rosario works at
4 patients have reviewed Gracemarie Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gracemarie Rosario.
