Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Gracemarie Rosario works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedics
    Rothman Orthopaedics
9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 23, 2022
Grace Marie does a complete and thorough evaluation. Asks pertinent questions and takes the time to listen and further discuss your health needs. Promotes a wellness approach to care. Plans ahead with future needs of tests & medications Never appears to rush through delivery of care Ben though there are next patients yet to come.
Catherine Saxon — Jun 23, 2022
About Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356766620
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gracemarie Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Gracemarie Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gracemarie Rosario works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Gracemarie Rosario’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Gracemarie Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gracemarie Rosario.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gracemarie Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gracemarie Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

