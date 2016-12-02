Dr. Tammera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Tammera, OD
Overview
Dr. Grace Tammera, OD is an Optometrist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Tammera works at
Locations
For Eyes1192 White Horse Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 428-0100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Tammera for many years--since around 1963. Because of some vision issues, I have researched her thoroughly as well as received recommendations from several eye surgeons. She is a professional, caring, careful doctor who is willing to spend time to explain why additional tests are necessary and the importance of results.
About Dr. Grace Tammera, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1689636359
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tammera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tammera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tammera works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tammera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tammera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tammera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tammera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.