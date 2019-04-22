Grace Nichols has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Grace Nichols, LPC
Overview
Grace Nichols, LPC is a Counselor in Beaumont, TX.
Grace Nichols works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grace NIchols, LPC7750 Gladys Ave Ste B, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 730-6767Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Grace Nichols?
Very good with family and kids. Would recommend to anyone that I know and or don’t. She is down to earth and is really easy to pretty much open up to if you are really wanting to receive it back. I’m 38 and still like to okay with the sand table and animals.
About Grace Nichols, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1265706543
Frequently Asked Questions
Grace Nichols accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Grace Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Grace Nichols works at
6 patients have reviewed Grace Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Grace Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grace Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grace Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.