Grace Manglet, MS

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Grace Manglet, MS is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Grace Manglet works at Jewish Social Service Agency in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jewish Social Service Agency
    200 Wood Hill Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 838-4200
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 29, 2022
    Grace is kind, thoughtful and attentive. After changing NP I felt uneasy about starting with someone new. She gave me the prompt attention I needed . She’s understanding and has helped me make strides I thought I could never make. “In ordinary life we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give - and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich” ~Dietrich Bonhoeffer I am truly grateful
    Stacey S — May 29, 2022
    About Grace Manglet, MS

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013206655
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Grace Manglet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Grace Manglet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Grace Manglet works at Jewish Social Service Agency in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Grace Manglet’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Grace Manglet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Grace Manglet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grace Manglet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grace Manglet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.