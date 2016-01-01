See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Grace Lee, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Grace Lee, ARNP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Grace Lee, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Grace Lee works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center
    33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Grace Lee?

Photo: Grace Lee, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Grace Lee, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Grace Lee to family and friends

Grace Lee's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Grace Lee

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Grace Lee, ARNP.

About Grace Lee, ARNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447922323
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Grace Lee, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Grace Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Grace Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Grace Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Grace Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grace Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grace Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.