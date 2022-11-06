See All Counselors in Chicago, IL
Grace Gianforte, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile

Grace Gianforte, LCPC

Counseling
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Grace Gianforte, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Alexandria Callahan, LCPC
Alexandria Callahan, LCPC
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Locations

  1. 1
    111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1903, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 346-0529
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Grace Gianforte?

    Nov 06, 2022
    Grace is far and beyond the best. As was mentioned above she uses her intelligence, experience and sense of humor instead of getting people addicted to drugs and it is much, much more effective!!!!!!!
    Kathy I — Nov 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Grace Gianforte, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Grace Gianforte, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Grace Gianforte to family and friends

    Grace Gianforte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Grace Gianforte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Grace Gianforte, LCPC.

    About Grace Gianforte, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689747180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Grace Gianforte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Grace Gianforte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Grace Gianforte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Grace Gianforte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grace Gianforte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grace Gianforte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Grace Gianforte, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.