Gordon St Mary Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gordon St Mary Jr, PSY
Overview
Gordon St Mary Jr, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cerritos, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10929 South St Ste 202B, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (818) 326-3816
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr St Mary is one of the kindest people I have ever met. He has helped me with severe anxiety and depression.
About Gordon St Mary Jr, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164430229
Frequently Asked Questions
Gordon St Mary Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gordon St Mary Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Gordon St Mary Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gordon St Mary Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gordon St Mary Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gordon St Mary Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.