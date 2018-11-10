Dr. Gordon Schneider, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Schneider, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Schneider, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, NC.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
Dlp Rutherford Physician Practices801 W Mills St Ste B, Columbus, NC 28722 Directions (828) 894-8437
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely caring and helpful. Couldn’t be happier and more grateful for his couseling.
About Dr. Gordon Schneider, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1952488157
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.