Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Winter Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University School Of Medicine



Dr. Horn works at Brain Resource Network, LLC in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Maitland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.