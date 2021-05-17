See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Golnar Zarnegar, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Golnar Zarnegar, OD

Optometry
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Golnar Zarnegar, OD is an Optometrist in San Jose, CA. 

Dr. Zarnegar works at Costco Hearing Aid #470 in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Neunzig, OD
Dr. Steven Neunzig, OD
8 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Fan, OD
Dr. Lisa Fan, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Dodd Portman, OD
Dr. Dodd Portman, OD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Hearing Aid #470
    5301 Almaden Expy, San Jose, CA 95118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 269-4042

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zarnegar?

May 17, 2021
Please let me know Dr Golnar Zarnegar Email address. I am an Iranian lady from Shiraz city. I want to know if she is the daughter of Dr. Navab Zarnegar. I am looking for him. Thanks, Fahimeh Shirzadi
Zahra Motie — May 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Golnar Zarnegar, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Golnar Zarnegar, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zarnegar to family and friends

Dr. Zarnegar's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zarnegar

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Golnar Zarnegar, OD.

About Dr. Golnar Zarnegar, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477735579
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zarnegar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zarnegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zarnegar works at Costco Hearing Aid #470 in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zarnegar’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarnegar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarnegar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarnegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarnegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Golnar Zarnegar, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.