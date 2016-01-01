See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Long Beach, CA
Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA. 

Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf works at Wellness Psychiatry in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness Psychiatry
    4201 Long Beach Blvd Ste 203, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 383-3436
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    About Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1861688616
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf works at Wellness Psychiatry in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf’s profile.

    Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Golnar Zahedin-Labbaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

