Goldie Rabaev, LPC

Psychotherapy
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Goldie Rabaev, LPC is a Psychotherapist in East Brunswick, NJ. 

Goldie Rabaev works at Life Psychotherapy in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Little Silver, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Psychotherapy
    6 Auer Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 964-5779
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
  2. 2
    Life Psychotherapy
    200 White Rd, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-0007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 18, 2018
    Goldie saved our marriage! I am so happy I found her... have no idea where I would be without her. She is very thoughtful and progmatic when it comes to solving problems and giving tools for the best path forward.
    Masha in NJ — Jun 18, 2018
    About Goldie Rabaev, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1306070412
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Baruch College
