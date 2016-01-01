Godwin Okungbowa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Godwin Okungbowa
Godwin Okungbowa is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
- 1 3000 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 737-7121
- Cigna
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104835966
Godwin Okungbowa accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Godwin Okungbowa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Godwin Okungbowa. The overall rating for this provider is 1.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Godwin Okungbowa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Godwin Okungbowa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Godwin Okungbowa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.