Glory Budhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Glory Budhu, RPA
Overview
Glory Budhu, RPA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Glory Budhu works at
Locations
Clinica La Familia Centro1533 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 569-3999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Glory Budhu, RPA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710141403
Glory Budhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Glory Budhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Glory Budhu works at
3 patients have reviewed Glory Budhu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glory Budhu.
