Gloria Schmidt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gloria Schmidt, LPC
Overview
Gloria Schmidt, LPC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5020 E Shea Blvd Ste 140, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 991-6524
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gloria Schmidt?
About Gloria Schmidt, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699862003
Frequently Asked Questions
Gloria Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gloria Schmidt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gloria Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gloria Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gloria Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.