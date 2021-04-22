Gloria Matskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gloria Matskin
Overview
Gloria Matskin is a Counselor in Highland Park, NJ.
Gloria Matskin works at
Locations
Healing Points Acupuncture LLC1001 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (718) 710-9569
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
my experience was very nice, and a very relaxing atmosphere. Dealing with anxiety and trying to get my life in order, to find a very calm and patient therapist was pleasantly surprising. Glory is very devoted, Unfocused. I felt better after just a few visits, I continue to see her it really helps me navigate daily and life hacks.
About Gloria Matskin
- Counseling
- English
- 1396283412
Frequently Asked Questions
Gloria Matskin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gloria Matskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Gloria Matskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gloria Matskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gloria Matskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gloria Matskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.