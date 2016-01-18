See All Clinical Psychologists in East Hampton, CT
Dr. Gloria Losada Zarate, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gloria Losada Zarate, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in East Hampton, CT. 

Dr. Losada Zarate works at Chatham Psychological Care in East Hampton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chatham Psychological Care
    27 E High St Ste 2, East Hampton, CT 06424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2016
    DOCTOR IS COMPASSIONATE, CARING AND KNOWLEABLE ABOUT A WIDE RANGE OF CONDITIONS. I WILL DEFINATELY RECOMMEND HER TO OTHERS.
    John in East Hampton, CT — Jan 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gloria Losada Zarate, PSY.D
    About Dr. Gloria Losada Zarate, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144401886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Of Medicine, Dept. Of Psychiatry/Psychology
    • Florida International University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gloria Losada Zarate, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losada Zarate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Losada Zarate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Losada Zarate works at Chatham Psychological Care in East Hampton, CT. View the full address on Dr. Losada Zarate’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Losada Zarate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losada Zarate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losada Zarate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losada Zarate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

