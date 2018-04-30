See All Pediatricians in Mount Airy, NC
Gloria King, PNP Icon-share Share Profile

Gloria King, PNP

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gloria King, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Airy, NC. 

Gloria King works at Novant Health Surry Medical Associates - Westlake in Mount Airy, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Surry Medical Associates - Westlake
    865 W Lake Dr, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8172
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gloria King?

    Apr 30, 2018
    Been with my children since my youngest qas 2 and she is 21 now. Dont get much better than Gloria. Friendly, knowledgeable and always caring.
    Jamie in MOUNT AIRY NC — Apr 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gloria King, PNP
    How would you rate your experience with Gloria King, PNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gloria King to family and friends

    Gloria King's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gloria King

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gloria King, PNP.

    About Gloria King, PNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1770556144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gloria King, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gloria King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gloria King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gloria King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gloria King works at Novant Health Surry Medical Associates - Westlake in Mount Airy, NC. View the full address on Gloria King’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Gloria King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gloria King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gloria King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gloria King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.