Gloria Everidge, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gloria Everidge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gloria Everidge, LCSW
Overview
Gloria Everidge, LCSW is a Social Worker in Louisville, KY.
Gloria Everidge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bridgehaven Mental Health Services950 S 1st St, Louisville, KY 40203 Directions (502) 208-0117
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gloria Everidge?
About Gloria Everidge, LCSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1265587067
Frequently Asked Questions
Gloria Everidge accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gloria Everidge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gloria Everidge works at
Gloria Everidge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gloria Everidge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gloria Everidge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gloria Everidge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.