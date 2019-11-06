Dr. Glenn Wilcox, DOM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Wilcox, DOM
Overview
Dr. Glenn Wilcox, DOM is an Acupuncturist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Wilcox works at
Locations
Dr Glenn Wilcox LLC5353 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste 4, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 771-4998Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilcox is friendly, very knowledgeable and made me feel taken care of. I like his holistic approach to medicine.
About Dr. Glenn Wilcox, DOM
- Acupuncture
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilcox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.