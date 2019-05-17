Dr. Wiersma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Wiersma, DC
Overview
Dr. Glenn Wiersma, DC is a Chiropractor in Oakland, CA.
Locations
3800 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
Directions
(510) 597-0134
Monday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
After receiving his treatment wife feels better pain gone away AMAZING!!!
About Dr. Glenn Wiersma, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
