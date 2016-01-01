Dr. Glenn Mellusi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Mellusi, DC
Dr. Glenn Mellusi, DC is a Chiropractor in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Mellusi works at
Peak Medical, 492 SPRINGFIELD AVE, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Chiropractic
- English
NPI: 1689887846
Insurance: Dr. Mellusi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Telehealth: Dr. Mellusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mellusi works at
Dr. Mellusi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellusi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.