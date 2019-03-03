Dr. Glenn Marron, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Marron, PHD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Marron, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 280 Madison Ave Rm 206, New York, NY 10016 Directions (917) 608-8482
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marron?
I was lucky to find Dr. Marron. She is changing my life as we speak. She has helped me to end and navigate a safe way out of 20 year-marriage to a narcissist. Glenn is very insightful and nonjudgmental. Overtime, she has sorted out my problems and has been patiently guiding me out of swamp that I was stuck in.
About Dr. Glenn Marron, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1982702353
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marron accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marron speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.