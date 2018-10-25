Glenn Clouse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Glenn Clouse, PSY
Overview
Glenn Clouse, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Glenn Clouse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix VA650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 277-5551Thursday8:30am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Glenn Clouse?
I'm a provider that has spent years trying to find a psychologist who understands how to work with patients in pain. His background working with veteran's qualifies him perfectly for the task. He is unassuming and an easy conversationalist. He understands the complexities of cases and helps patients navigate them. I'm glad he's available to help and wouldn't hesitate recommending anyone to him.
About Glenn Clouse, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760697908
Frequently Asked Questions
Glenn Clouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Glenn Clouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Glenn Clouse works at
4 patients have reviewed Glenn Clouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenn Clouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenn Clouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenn Clouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.