Glenn Bricken, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Glenn Bricken, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Spring, TX. 

Glenn Bricken works at Bricken and Associates in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bricken and Associates
    25810 Oak Ridge Dr, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-0067
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 29, 2017
    I found that Dr. Bricken and his associates (Thomas Bryant) were more than accommodating and treated me with the utmost respect. I feel that Thomas Bryant is/was a good fit for my counseling needs. I feel at ease and I'm able to rest my defenses when I'm being seen by them.
    Chris L. in Spring,Tx — Mar 29, 2017
    Photo: Glenn Bricken, PSY
    About Glenn Bricken, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821067380
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glenn Bricken, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenn Bricken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Glenn Bricken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Glenn Bricken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glenn Bricken works at Bricken and Associates in Spring, TX. View the full address on Glenn Bricken’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Glenn Bricken. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenn Bricken.

