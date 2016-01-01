Glenda Phillips, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenda Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Glenda Phillips, ARNP
Glenda Phillips, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-2992
memorial office6410 BEACH BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-6963
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Glenda Phillips, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982628798
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Florida State University
