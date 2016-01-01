Overview

Glenda Phillips, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Glenda Phillips works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.