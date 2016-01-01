See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Glenda Phillips, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Glenda Phillips, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Glenda Phillips works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology
    8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-2992
  2. 2
    memorial office
    6410 BEACH BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-6963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Birth Control
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Birth Control
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Glenda Phillips, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982628798
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glenda Phillips, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenda Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Glenda Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Glenda Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glenda Phillips works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Glenda Phillips’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Glenda Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

